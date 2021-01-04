Linda Lou Ressler, age 75 of Lake City, passed away December 31, 2020 at the Autumnwood Nursing Home in McBain.
Linda was born December 5, 1945 in Reeder Township of Missaukee County to Eli "Mike" and Garnet (Rider) Martin.
She was united in marriage to James L. Ressler on July 25, 1987 in Lake City.
Linda was a 1964 graduate of Lake City High School and went on to receive an Associate degree in Secretarial Science at Kirtland College in Cadillac.
She enjoyed fishing and spending time around the campfire with her friends and family. She loved to bake and sew, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband Jim and children: David Ressler of Otsego, Steven (Mary) Ressler of Marion, Chuck (Kris) Carlington of Cadillac and Nicole (Jim) Galarneau of Ravenna and 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters: Evelyn (Dennis) Williams of Marion and Freida Martin (Norman St. Pierre) of Brownsville, TX and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Lisa Carlington, a son, James Ressler, sisters and brother in laws, Jackie and Pete Anderson and Janet and Bill Gallop and a brother, Douglas Martin.
A private family visitation will take place at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home with a graveside service being planned in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimers Association.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.