John Eugene Wright
Memoriams

Linda Louise Taylor of Cadillac passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at home. She was 72.

Linda was born November 14, 1948 in Cadillac to Cyrus J. and Doris M. (Chandler) Mongar and they preceded her in death. On June 28, 1974 in Cadillac she married Edward "Skip" Taylor and he preceded her in death July 19, 1983.

As a teenager Linda worked at Johnny's Restaurant in Cadillac. As an adult she worked at Mitchell Bentley for 19 years and later Four Winns. After Four Winns, Linda worked with her sisters as co-owners of Sisters & Co. Upholstery for ten years. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working with her sisters sewing and doing upholstery work.

She enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and mowing her lawn. Linda also enjoyed cars, trucks and hotrods.

Linda is survived by her son, Jason Taylor; sisters, Barb (Gordon) Sutton and Joanne Nelson all of Cadillac and six nieces a nephews.

Services will be held at later date. Linda's final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.