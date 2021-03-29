Linda Louise Taylor of Cadillac passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at home. She was 72.
Linda was born November 14, 1948 in Cadillac to Cyrus J. and Doris M. (Chandler) Mongar and they preceded her in death. On June 28, 1974 in Cadillac she married Edward "Skip" Taylor and he preceded her in death July 19, 1983.
As a teenager Linda worked at Johnny's Restaurant in Cadillac. As an adult she worked at Mitchell Bentley for 19 years and later Four Winns. After Four Winns, Linda worked with her sisters as co-owners of Sisters & Co. Upholstery for ten years. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working with her sisters sewing and doing upholstery work.
She enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing and mowing her lawn. Linda also enjoyed cars, trucks and hotrods.
Linda is survived by her son, Jason Taylor; sisters, Barb (Gordon) Sutton and Joanne Nelson all of Cadillac and six nieces a nephews.
Services will be held at later date. Linda's final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
