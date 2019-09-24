MANTON — Linda Mae Farley of Manton passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was 71.
Linda was born to Harold Wesley and Mary Louise (Frasher) Farley a day late of the 4th of July in 1948, but was still just as much of a firecracker. She grew up with four brothers that she loved dearly and taught her how to hold her own. In 1979 she married Timothy Marvin Bradburn and the couple began a family of their own, although they divorced later in life, they kept a close friendship with each other and a relationship with their children. While raising her four children, she dedicated her life to helping others, spending her career passionately working as an EMT for Northflight and a home health care nurse for many years.
Linda loved country music and would often play in bands with guitar, banjo and singing. When her children were young, she would teach them to play music at home with spoons and pots and pans, a memory they will cherish. She loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed going on fishing trips with the whole family.
Linda is survived by her children, Vicky Lynn (Michael John) Jenkins of Manton, Ronald Fredrick (Dina Marie) Bradburn of Manton and Ricky Lee (Ruth Ann) Bradburn of Cadillac; grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Baden, Ashley Nicole Bradburn, Mikala Cheyenne Smith, Eric (Tonie Marie) Reetz, Jacinda Lea Reetz, Sonny Jae Jenkins, Johnathan Michael (Chelsea Marie) Jenkins, Tracy Ann Spencer, Timothy Andrew (Sarah Marie) Bradburn, Troy Allen Brandburn, Travis Arron Bradburn, Tabetha Annette Bradburn, Cody James Bradburn, Tiffany Lynne Bradburn, Alicia Marie Bradburn and Autumn Rose Bradburn; 15 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; brothers, Larry James (Jean) Farley, Kenneth Wesley (Susan Annette) Farley and Marvin Lee (Susan) Farley; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Wendy Sue Smith; a granddaughter, Kaylynn Cheyenne Smith; and a brother, Walter Raymond Farley.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Farley family, to be used toward the family's wishes.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
