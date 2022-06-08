CADILLAC — Linda Marie Griffiths, age 69 of Cadillac, loving mother of Audrey (Griffiths) Charmoli and Michael Griffiths, passed away on December 6, 2021, peacefully in her home.
Linda was born on March 13, 1952, in St. Charles MI to Adrian and Amelia Sweatland. She graduated high school in June 1970. She married Jack E. Griffiths on April 10, 1972.
After starting a family, Linda owned and managed the Northwood Restaurant and Bar (Griff’s Rathskellar) for a few years. She spent years volunteering at her children’s elementary schools. She enjoyed watching her daughter show horses and her son playing basketball. While her children were young, she seized the opportunity to travel with them. Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, and the U.P. were some of the most memorable. Colorado called to her as she was the No. 1 fan of John Denver, and she attended many of his Windstar Foundation Symposiums.
Linda was a party planner and loved to host gatherings with friends and family. She loved decorating and entertaining. From summer cookouts and weekend dinners to Christmas sleigh ride parties, and large holiday gatherings. It was always incredible!
Growing up on a farm in St. Charles with her three siblings, Adrian (Bub), Chuck, and Eva may have started her love for gardening and animals. For many years, the Double G Acres Ranch was home to many animals. Dozens of horses, cows, goats, rabbits, fish, wildlife, and so many beloved dogs and cats. Along with that were numerous gardens and her greenhouse. Linda certainly was blessed with a green thumb. She successfully operated her greenhouse. She was always willing to share her knowledge and experiences. She was a great mentor to her kids and so many others. Linda was a gentle, generous, and kind person.
She loved spending time at her country home and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Amelia (Hollerback) Sweatland; her brothers Chuck and Adrian Sweatland; and her former husband Jack E. Griffiths.
She is survived by her daughter Audrey (Rick) Charmoli and granddaughters Emma and Sophia of Cadillac, MI; and her son Michael Griffiths and grandsons Anden and Liam of Cadillac, MI.
A visitation will be held 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Peterson Funeral Home in Cadillac.
