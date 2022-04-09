Linda Norris Carmichael, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at home in Evart. She was 82. Linda was born on January 9, 1940, in Evart, MI to Theo and Helen M. (Norris) Maddern. Linda graduated from Evart High School in 1958.
On January 24, 1959 Linda married Ed Carmichael, in Evart, where they made their home and raised their family in the Pontiac area. Ed and Linda moved back to Evart in 1987.
Linda loved to bake, hunt, fish, crocheting blankets, she especially loved her time with all her grandkids. She loved to bake peanut butter cake and crocheting blankets for them.
Linda is survived by: children, John (Tonui) of Sears, David (Linda) of Evart and Dolores (Frank) Akerley of Mt. Washington, KY: one brother: Gary Maddern of Evart: 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson.
Linda is preceded in death by: her husband of 62 years, Edwin Carmichael, her parents Theo and Helen Maddern.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 9th at 1p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Evart.
Memorial donations in Linda's name can be made to Hospice of Michigan or Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.
www.coreyfuneralhome.com
