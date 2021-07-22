Linda Primak

Linda Lee (Bowen) Primak 74 passed away on January 24, 2021, in Goodyear, AZ.
Linda was born to Lee and Alice Bowen in Reed City, on February 12, 1946. She married John Primak in December of 1966 and they enjoyed 54 years together.
Linda was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Her loyalty to the service led her to help many veterans to get the benefits they deserved.
She provided in-home daycare to countless children she thought of as her own through the years. Her love of children and animals was legendary. If she met you once, you were family to her. She was happiest when her house was full of love and laughter from her visiting family and friends. And yes please bring your dogs to visit too. She leaves behind a legacy of love and beautiful memories for her family and the countless lives she touched.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Alice; her siblings: Nancy, Keith, Harrison and Neal.
She is survived by her loving husband John; children: Dan (Laura) Primak, Kris-Angela (Alan) Howell, Nicole (Andrew) Hahn and Tom Primak; grandchildren: Rebecca, Julia, Savannah and John Primak, John and Thomas Howell and Liam and Emelia Hahn; and her beloved dog Murphy.
Linda will have a private family service at the Leroy Township Cemetery on July 27 at 11 a.m. Immediately following, a luncheon will be at the Leroy Township Hall for all family and friends to meet with the family.
