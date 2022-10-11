Linda R. (Kling) Sizeland of Cadillac passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 71. Linda was born on January 20, 1951 in Hastings, Michigan to Gus L. & Bertha J. (Tonneson) Kling and they preceded her in death.
Linda was raised in the Hastings area and attended school there. She later moved to the Cadillac area and on September 10, 1994 she married Gary L. Sizeland and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2007.
Her hobbies included crocheting, word puzzles and animals. While living in the Manton area she was affiliated with the Lutheran Church.
Linda is survived by her 2 siblings: Dennis (Charlene) Kling and Gayle (Robert) Shreve both of Mesick and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband Linda was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Richard Pederson and Russell Kling and a nephew, Michael Waldron.
No services will be held at this time. Her final resting place will be Rutland Township Cemetery near Hastings, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
