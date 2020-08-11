CADILLAC — Linda passed quietly at home surrounded by her loving family and went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, following a short, valiant struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Linda Rose Smith was born April 13, 1958, to Fred and Velta (Knerr Clough) Smith, of Boon. She graduated from Mesick in 1976. She married Donald K. Ryno on July 30, 1977; they recently celebrated 43 years of marriage! Their union was blessed with two daughters, Megan and Audrey.
Linda worked at Cadillac State Bank in Mesick for many years, and then transferred to the main office in Cadillac. She then moved on to NOC Industries, in accounting, before beginning her 21 year career at McGuire’s Resort (now Evergreen Resort) in the accounting office. She also spent time at Kiddie Korner Day Care, working along her sister-in-law Penny Root.
After surviving thyroid cancer for many years, Linda was diagnosed with ALS in December 2019.
Linda was a proud member of the Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Linda loved the Christmas Season. She enjoyed making a home for her family, including gardening and canning. She especially loved crocheting or knitting blankets for her extended nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed frequent road trips throughout the Great Lakes area to enjoy nature’s beauty, and making Patio Pals to raise funds for Relay for Life.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband Don; her beloved daughters Megan and Audrey; her brothers, Gary (Mary), Ron, and Doug (Charlotte) Clough; her sisters Kathy McNitt, Kae (Paul) Ryno, Vicki (Mike) Anderson; sister-in-law Wendy (Ken) Smith; many nieces and nephews, including special nephew Eric Root, who she loved like a son; special Uncle George and Aunt Marge Ryno, and cousin Debbie Ryno; and her loving dogs, Dottie and George.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Clare Clough and Rodney Smith; brothers-in-law Ned McNitt and John Siems; sisters-in-law Penny Root Tripp, and Tammy Lipar; and parents-in-law, Albert and Shirley (Townsend) Ryno.
Per her wishes, Linda will be cremated, and the family privately celebrated her life.
Linda and her family would like to express their appreciation to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation, the Wexford County Council on Aging (especially Carlie Freese), and the hospice team for the care they provided for the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, Linda asks that you consider making a donation to any of the organizations previously listed, including Relay for Life, or to your local animal shelter
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
