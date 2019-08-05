CADILLAC — Linda S. Rose of Cadillac died Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 65.
Linda was born on August 4, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, to Shealia “Ted‘ and Patricia A. (Wiita) Sullivan and they preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan, and went on to obtain an Associates Degree from Kirtland Community College. She had been employed as a Medical Transcriptionist for many years at Mercy Hospital in Grayling as well as doing some freelance work out of her home. Linda has lived in Cadillac for the past five years moving from Florida.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, computer games, having cheeseburgers by the lake and, most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters: Desirae Rose-Patterson of Grawn, Michigan, and Caitlin Rose-Patterson of Cadillac; her three grandchildren: Evan Kent, Kassidy Webber and John Webber, V; her siblings: Debbie (Charlie) Mauer of Texas, Shannon Rose of Florida and Michael Rose of Flat Rock, Michigan; nieces and nephews: Tricia Davis, Brian Mauer, Dustin Rose, Brandon Heber, Tyler Rose, and Larissa Heber.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin “Bud‘ Sullivan in 2015; and a sister, Michele Heber in 2019.
In accordance with Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.peteronfh.com.
