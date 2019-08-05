CADILLAC — Linda S. Rose of Cadillac died Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 65.

Linda was born on August 4, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, to Shealia “Ted‘ and Patricia A. (Wiita) Sullivan and they preceded her in death.

Linda graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan, and went on to obtain an Associates Degree from Kirtland Community College. She had been employed as a Medical Transcriptionist for many years at Mercy Hospital in Grayling as well as doing some freelance work out of her home. Linda has lived in Cadillac for the past five years moving from Florida.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, computer games, having cheeseburgers by the lake and, most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters: Desirae Rose-Patterson of Grawn, Michigan, and Caitlin Rose-Patterson of Cadillac; her three grandchildren: Evan Kent, Kassidy Webber and John Webber, V; her siblings: Debbie (Charlie) Mauer of Texas, Shannon Rose of Florida and Michael Rose of Flat Rock, Michigan; nieces and nephews: Tricia Davis, Brian Mauer, Dustin Rose, Brandon Heber, Tyler Rose, and Larissa Heber.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin “Bud‘ Sullivan in 2015; and a sister, Michele Heber in 2019.

In accordance with Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.peteronfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.