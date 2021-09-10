Linda Sparks, Mesick, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 73.
Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mickey; children Lori (James) Ronau, Shelly (Kris) Burton, Stacey (Greg) Thompson, Jesse Sparks and Lacey Sparks; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers William (Joyce) Freeman and Larry (Dawn) Freeman; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at Minar Bible Church, 9400 W M 115, Mesick, 49668. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
