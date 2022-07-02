Linda Sue Cheney of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, July 1, 2022 at her home. She was 72. Linda was born on December 16, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to Glenn L. & Roberta M. (Finley) Harris and they preceded her in death. On November 13, 1982 in Clearwater, Florida she married David Rex Cheney and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2010.
Linda had been employed for 30 years with The Home Depot working at stores in Florida, North Carolina and retiring from the store in Cadillac. She had also worked at Publix in Clearwater, Florida and had taken an early retirement from there. Linda enjoyed gardening, being outside and Salt Water fishing. She was an avid Tampa Bay Bucs fan and also a NASCAR fan with her favorite driver being, Tony Stewart.
Survivors include her children: Trudi (Rick) Wood, Tim (Tonia) Sinerson all of Cadillac and Kyle (Nicole) Cheney of Blissfield, Michigan; grandchildren: Joliegh, Sienna, Liberty, CJ, Ryan, Cassidy, Tanner (Allison), Chris, Jonathan and Hannah; great grandchildren: Chase, Tucker, Amelia, and Levi.
In accordance with Linda's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will take place from 2-4 PM July 23, 2022 at the Sinerson Home, 4405 E 28 Rd., Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
