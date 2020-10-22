Lindsay Olofson of Tucson, Arizona died unexpectedly October 12 at the age of 36.

Lindsay was born in Traverse City and attended Manton Schools. She was known to family and friends as happy and smiling, caring and kind. Lindsay loved being a mom to her children. She was a licensed cosmetologist and also had a natural talent for playing the piano. Oh, and Lindsay had a love for frogs!

She is survived by her parents, Vicky Hotchkiss and Jim Olofson; husband, Mike Majalca; her children, Dyllan, Courtney and Mike; sisters, Erica and Emily Olofson; half-sister, Stephanie Coffaro; half-brothers, Gordon and Ronnie Bundy; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for the immediate family will be held Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Due to concerns about COVID 19, the family requests that attendance at the services be limited to immediate family.

Cadillac News

