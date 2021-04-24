Lisa O'Dell lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She went peacefully, surrounded by two of her sons - Chad and Jeremy, and her mother Sherryll. She has now become a Guardian Angel for us all.
Lisa was born May 5th, 1964 to Sherryll and Loyd (Toby) O'Dell in Cadillac, MI.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Laurie Ann; her dad Toby in 1967; stepdad Dave Vicary in 2004; and Grandparents Marvin and Gwen Butcher and Thelma and Laforrest O'Dell.
She is survived by her mother, Sherryll Vicary and brother Larry O'Dell, both from Manton. Also, her three sons: Joshua Southwick of Alabama, Chad ( Nell) Southwick of S. Carolina, and Jeremy Southwick of Cadillac; three grandsons: Ayden, Mason and Gene Southwick; and one granddaughter AhnnaLynn Southwick; and best friends: Deb Tompkins, Kim Zielinski, Mickey Emory and Phyllis Waite.
A special thank you to our Hospice caregivers, Dr. William George, Alisa, Renee, Kandi and Jessica; Cadillac Oncology: Dr. Gordon and staff; and all that send food, gifts, and cards. Lisa always thought of her friends as family.
Per Lisa's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Thank you to all family and friends for all of the prayers and love that you showed us all.
