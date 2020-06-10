CADILLAC — Lisa Ruth Mason of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020. She was 48.
Lisa was born December 21, 1971 in Traverse City, Michigan and graduated from Boyne City High School in 1990 before entering the United States Army. Lisa served for seven years in the army. During her time in the service, Lisa was stationed in Germany for over three years and served during the Gulf War as an NBC NCO and 88M. After her time in the army Lisa went on to earn two Bachelor of Science degrees.
She enjoyed taking road trips and camping growing up and continued the tradition with her own children when they were younger. Lisa loved gardening, one of the best periods of her life was when she had a hobby farm. She enjoyed working with the animals and canning the produce from her garden. Lisa had fond memories of spending time on her parents’ farm. She loved reading and was a fantastic cook. Lisa had a very strong will and was always highly motivated and kind to others.
On July 1, 2013 in Mattawan, Michigan she married Charles Mason and he survives her along with her children, KayLeigh (Andrew) Woolum and Karolyn (Dave) Runser; step-children, Kira and Ella Mason; parents, Charles and Venita Abel and Beth Herhold; grandfather, Robert (Phyllis) Richards; siblings, Michael Abel, Patrick (Kim) Abel, Julie (Jerry) Reigle; extended family, Edward King and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place and private family graveside services will be held at Antioch Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
