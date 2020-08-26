CADILLAC — Little Man Meekhof, was born into heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving parents, Josh Meekhof and Rayne Bloss.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
