Lloyd A. Hoffert, Sr., 85, formerly of Cadillac and Melvindale, MI, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Spectrum Health Hospice at his daughter's home in Coopersville, MI.
The son of Albert Joseph & Melba Elizabeth (Bunce) Hoffert, he was born on May 21, 1935 in Dearborn. On May 27, 1953, in Dearborn, he married Lovella Marie Clark and together they raised four children and enjoyed 19 years of marriage until Lovella passed away on March 26, 1973. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Melba Hoffert; his sisters Roberta Rushing and Betty Stortini; and twin brother Robert Hoffert.
Lloyd retired from Detroit Tube Products after 35 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, old westerns, joking around and was known for his unconditional love and helping those in need. Lloyd was a member of Revival of Center of Cadillac for over 20 years and was the first recipient of Pastor Joe's "Volunteer of the Year" award. He was well known in the Cadillac community as the director of the "Community Food Pantry" for over 15 years, retiring at age 83. His love for God, handlebar mustache and fancy belt buckles has left a lasting impression on all who knew him and will not be forgotten.
Surviving are his children, Charla Hoffert, Coopersville, MI, Lloyd Hoffert II, Harrietta, MI, Paula Davis, Cadillac, MI, William (Jayne) Hoffert, Medford, OR; his grandchildren, Lucita (Bub) Klienfelter, Brookings, OR, Carlos Montano, Kihei, HI, Jerrod Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Corey Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Melanie Fisher, Rockwood, MI, Julia Montano Anderson, Grand Rapids, MI, Lovella Calica, New Orleans, LA, Jessica Pearce, Medford, OR, Michael Pearce, Medford, OR, Elijah (Kristi) Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Shane Hoffert, Manton, MI, Ashley, MI, Perry (aka Glen) Johnston, Tustin, MI, Colton Hoffert Coopersville, MI.; his great grandchildren Aryssa Montano, Grants Pass, OR, Dorea Bradley, Walla Walla, WA, Hannah Sullivan, Gibraltar, MI, Annabelle Crider, Medford, OR, Colton Montano, Coopersville, MI, Alana Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Brooklyn Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Hannah Hoult, Medford, MI, Andrew Fisher, Rockwood, MI, Cavin Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Aris Sasser, Brookings, OR, Elise Knauf, Coopersville, MI, Mavaric Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Gage Sasser, Brookings, OR, Aiden Knauf, Coopersville, MI, Avyn Rohn, Manton, MI, Carsyn Hoffert, Cadillac, MI, Orion Manhart, Grand Rapids, MI, Devan Miller, Medford, OR.; his sister, Gwen McIntosh, Westland, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Lloyd's online guest book or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
