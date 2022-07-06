Lloyd Albert Walton passed away on Father's Day June 19, 2022 at age 94 comforted by his daughter and son- in-law.
Lloyd was born April 14, 1928 to the parents of Daniel and Hazel Walton in Flint, Michigan. He resided in Flint and Cadillac until entering the military at age 17 in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He was stationed during World War II in Frankfort Germany and traveled to many foreign counties as a radio operator. While stationed in Munich, Germany there is where he met his future wife Wilhelmina (Wilma) Mutzl. He was discharged honorably in 1948 as a Sergeant.
Upon arriving back to Flint, MI he secured a job at Buick Motor Division as a repairman in final assembly. During his tenure at Buick he ran a vending service within the plant for fellow employees. Residing in Flint, MI and then Clio, MI he and Wilma raised two children Daniel and Brenda.
Lloyd was very involved with VFW Post 1452 in Clio, MI and served as Commander for two terms and one term as an All State Commander. After retirement in 1987 from Buick he and Wilma enjoyed traveling, camping, calling bingo and spending time with family and friends. He and Wilma relocated to Laurium, MI to be closer to family and then moved to Cadillac, MI in their later years.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma who passed 10 months earlier, they enjoyed almost 73 years of marriage. Lloyd was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Walton and sister, Marie Morrison.
Lloyd is survived by his son, Dan and Jan Walton of Hendersonville, NC, his daughter, Brenda and Brian Majestic of Lake Ann, MI, and sister, Maxine Baker of Flint, MI. Six grandchildren: Erik Walton, Erin (Philip) Walimaki, Joshua (Jennifer) Tikkanen, Rudy (Drew) Tikkanen, Christina (Dan) Tikkanen-McNulty, Rebecca (Justin) Oakley and four great grandsons Garren, Maximus, Justus and Conrad. Love to all his nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Michigan and Traverse Manor for their wonderful care expressed to both Lloyd and Wilma. Memorial contributions and expressions of gratitude may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday July 23, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Honor Guard services will take place around 12:00 noon at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
