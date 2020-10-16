Lloyd Arthur Law, age 84 of Cadillac, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Lloyd was born on April 5, 1936 in Pontiac, MI to Jesse and Reba (Eskridge) Law. Lloyd then married Norma Hewitt on January 25, 1964 in Pontiac.
Lloyd spent his working years at Pontiac Motors until his retirement in 1990. He loved to fish, tend his gardens, joyfully attended the kids and grandkids sporting events, enjoyed playing golf with Dennis and the grandsons, and also enjoyed spending time feeding and watching birds.
Lloyd is survived by his wife; Norma Law of Cadillac, his children; Kathryn M. (Dennis) Brandt of Falmouth, Cynthia J. Sieland of McBain, and David P. Law of Detroit, grandchildren; Travis A. Brandt of Lakeview, Jessica D. Brandt of Marion, Cole R. Sieland of McBain, and Gavin Q. Sieland of McBain, siblings; Mary Harrison of Kalamazoo, Melvin Law of Tampa, Florida, and Judy Surprenant of Sterling Heights and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Harold Law, sisters; Ruth Uplegger, and Marge Matthews.
A memorial service for Lloyd will be announced at a later date. When service times are set, burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery of McBain. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made out to Munson Hospice. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
