Lloyd Gerald McClintock Jr., of Cadillac and formerly of Boyne City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at home. He was 66.
Lloyd was born on March 16, 1955, in Grandvue, Michigan to Lloyd and Dollie (Crandell) McClintock. He grew up and attended school in Boyne City and became a member of the graduating class of 1974. Lloyd then proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His early years with the military created a life-long aspiration to be involved in law enforcement. And, most recently was able to get closer to realizing that dream as he began working security in the Luther area.
Lloyd was a proud and loving grandfather. He held that title in high regard and cherished every opportunity with his grandkids. Lloyd could often be found passing time, reading a book, or adding to his multitude of collectable eagles.
Lloyd is survived by his loving children: Misty (Stephen Zumbaugh) Vazquez of Harbor Springs, Victoria (Daniel) Cunningham of Lake City, and Philip (Alyson) Haner of Cadillac; 18 grandchildren: Amador, Adreana, Shaelynn, Jordan, Christain, Brieanne, HailieJade, Aaron, Lacey, Stryfe, Evelyn, Brayden, Jeremay, Grace, Paxton, Hope, Declan, and Faith; 10 great-grandchildren: Amador, Jaxson, Lucas, Walker, Everly, Azriel, Connor, Chase, Bella, and Candace; his three siblings: Betty (Rex) Aimesbury, Sherry McClintock, and Roger McClintock; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Dollie; one sister, Dollie Marie; two brothers, Robert and John; and his niece, Chris Aimesbury.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, 5 until 7 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, also at the funeral home in Cadillac. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 22. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Daniel Cunningham.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
