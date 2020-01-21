CADILLAC — Lloyd James Chandler of Cadillac passed away January 19, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 93.
Lloyd was born September 14, 1926 in Slagle Township, Wexford County, Michigan to Louis C. and Violet (Handy) Chandler and they preceded him in death. On December 17, 1949 in Cadillac he married the former Virginia Ruth Hennigan and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2002.
Lloyd served in the United States Army during World War II and later worked as a heavy equipment operator for Cooke Contracting Company in Detroit for 28 years doing road construction. Lloyd later worked for the Department of Natural Resources at the Harrietta Fish Hatchery for 10 years before retiring.
He was a lifelong member of the Harrietta United Methodist Church. Mr. Chandler enjoyed bow hunting, restoring Model A cars and working in his garden and farming.
On September 14, 2003 he married Iovia Wymer Bancroft Scott and she survives him along with his children: William (Carol) Chandler of Kilin, Mississippi, Barbara Haggerty of McMinnville, Tennessee, Louis Chandler of Grand Rapids, Norma (Martin) Kangas of Harrietta, Dennis Chandler of Mesick; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step children: Henry (Jackie) Bancroft, June (Roger) Howerton, Leonard (Lisa) Bancroft, Jerry (Julie) Bancroft; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; a sister Charlene Lindale of Grand Rapids and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by a son, Howard LeRoy Chandler on April 24, 2012; three brothers and three sisters and a step-son, Bruce Bancroft.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Dan Vogler officiating. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.