FALMOUTH — Lloyd John Hill, age 98, of Falmouth passed away on January 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 14, 1921 in Millington, Michigan, to George S. and Lauretta (Kimmerer) Hill. He married Norma Jean Tracey on April 22, 1950 in Flint.

Lloyd had worked as a meat cutter and butcher for years and worked more than 30 years for General Motors in their Chevrolet Plant as a press operator on valves. He enjoyed woodworking and built beautiful furniture, hunting, fishing, setting up at flea markets. When he quit setting up at the markets, he opened the Barn and sold antiques and junk. He was a champion at playing horse shoes, played golf, and bowled on Bowling Leagues. Lloyd’s favorite card game was Pinnacle and working on crossword puzzles, he loved to travel and pick mushrooms, but the most important thing he did was spending time with his loved ones.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Anita, Erin, Rev. Walter Ross, Katy, and all the rest of the people from Hospice of Michigan who helped out. You are all wonderful.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Hill of Falmouth; children, Mike (Cheryl) Hill and Linda Tyler, both of Falmouth; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Bazuin Hill of McBain. There are four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also surviving.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Hill; a son-in-law, Jerry Tyler; and siblings, Albert (Thelma) Hill, Laura Bruner, Paul Hill, Ralph Hill, Jean Polmouter; and in-laws, Basil Tracey, Warren Tracey, Dorothy Hill, Ernie (Lucille) Brown, Ben Tracey, Grover Tracey, Walt Brown, and Bob Tracey.

There are no services planned and burial will take place in the Holland Township East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital and Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.