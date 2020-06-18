TUSTIN — Lloyd Ronald “Ronnie‘ Cool of Hernando, Florida passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida. He was 78 years old.
He was born on October 21, 1941 at home in Tustin, MI to Lloyd Cameron and Jennie Ellen (Jensen) Cool and graduated from Tustin High School in 1959. On September 8, 1961 he was married in Grand Rapids, MI to Virginia “Ginny‘ Helen Sturdavant who passed away in 2006.
Over the years, he worked at Wolverine World Wide Shoe Factory in Big Rapids, owned and operated the Lamplighter Motel in Iron River Michigan, and retired from Western Construction in 1995. After retiring to Florida, he opened an antique store, “Cool Stuff‘, with his partner Le Schmude who survives.
Ronnie is survived by his sons, Ronnie Cool and Cameron Cool; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roger Cool, Skip (Diane) Cool, and Janice (Pete) Peterson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny; his parents; seven siblings; and his daughter, Vicki (Louis) Coutu.
Please join his family for an informal memorial gathering and potluck at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his childhood home ,18563 210th. Ave., Tustin, MI.
