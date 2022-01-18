Rev. Lloyd William Jewett, 89, of Adrian, entered the Heaven he preached about on Friday, January 14, 2022.
He was born April 26, 1932 to Floyd M. and Laura E. (Bartholomew) Jewett in Mesick, Michigan. He graduated from Mesick High School in 1950 and married J. Patricia Carlson on December 22, 1951. They were married over 70 years.
Lloyd was a driver/salesman in northern Michigan for Gabier Dairy, Mullers Bread, Sealtest Ice cream and Ideal Dairy before being licensed into the Gospel ministry in May 1968 at age 36. Over the years he served as the pastor of the following Michigan churches: Fairfield Baptist Church (1968-1973), Faith Baptist Church of Adrian (founding Pastor, 1973-1978), Boon Baptist Church (his home Church that he pastored two different times, 1978-1983 and 1989-1994), First Baptist Church of Traverse City (1983-1986), First Baptist Church of Stockbridge (1986-1988) and Towar Hart Baptist Church (1988-1989). Upon retiring and moving back to Lenawee County, he pastored North Rome Baptist Church (1995-2002). For the past 20 years he served God at Jasper Bible Church (where his son serves as pastor), teaching an adult Sunday School class, and most recently, helping with the mailing ministry.
He enjoyed hunting, traveling out west big game hunting each October for 29 years and then hosting a church dinner with the meat from his hunt. Over the years, God used him to lead many to the Lord and expand the outreach of eight churches in Michigan.
Left here until reuniting with him in Heaven are his wife Pat Jewett; daughters Janice Daniels (Philip) of Stratford TX, Ronda Keck of Sand Creek, Carolyn Johnson (Jim) of Adrian; son, Rev. Bruce Jewett (Lori) of Jasper; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dean Jewett(Chris) of Phoenix, AZ and Jerry Jewett (Barbara) of Cadillac.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Larry Keck; and two grandchildren Wesley Daniels and Wells Daniels.
His heart's desire was that he will see you in Heaven one day because you, like him, have received Jesus' death on the cross as payment for your sins (Romans 3:23, 6:23, 5:8, 10:9-10, 10:13).
The funeral service will be held at Jasper Bible Church, 8230 South Adrian Highway, Jasper on Tuesday, January 18 at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date. The service will also be live-streamed at jasperbiblechurch.org. Simply click on "watch live" on the home page. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 3 p.m. up until the time of the service.
Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Jasper Bible Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home. You may send condolences to the family atwww.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.