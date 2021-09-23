Lois Arlene Finstrom, lifetime resident of the Cadillac area, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Curry House; where she resided and was lovingly cared for over many years. She was 86.
Lois was born at home on Geers Road, on August 2, 1935, in Missaukee County, Michigan to John and Laura (Erdman) Geers. She married Harold Edward Finstrom June 19, 1953, at the former location of Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac. The couple shared 48 years together until Harold's death in 2001.
Lois made a living with the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, retiring after 24 years. She could often be found working on her latest craft, enjoying time in her garden, or creating many memories while traveling with family and wintering in Mission, Texas. Family was very important to Lois and she cherished every opportunity with her grandkids. She was a faithful and important part of Temple Hill Baptist Church, where she had been attending since 1955. Lois was instrumental in many of the children's activities at church, and took an active role in the music ministry. She will be deeply missed by all that had the opportunity to know her.
Lois is survived by her two loving sons, Gary (Gayla) Finstrom, and Greg (Connie) Finstrom; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Finstrom, Drew Finstrom, Amy Finstrom, Troy (Stacey) Finstrom, and Jen (Jason) Luhrs; her brother, Jack (Delores) Geers; ten great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; one infant son, Gregory; and her grandson, Chad Finstrom.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Hill Baptist Church on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11 am, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment and committal services will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directed to Temple Hill Baptist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
