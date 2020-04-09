LAKE CITY — Memorial services for Lois A. Warner, for Saturday, April 18, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 9:36 am
LAKE CITY — Memorial services for Lois A. Warner, for Saturday, April 18, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Cadillac News
|
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.