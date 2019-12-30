Lois Ann Bigelow
Chris Lamphere

MARION — Lois Ann Bigelow age 64 of Marion, passed away at her home on Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 23, 1955 at Wayne, Michigan to Theodore and Evelyn (Langley) Galbraith. She married Glen Bigelow at the Missaukee County Sportsman Club on January 26, 1985 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2012.

Lois had worked at Borg Warner in Cadillac, had done waitressing, worked at Aloha and Green Acres as a caregiver and had driven for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, camping, yard sales, auctions, watching the Big Bang Theory and Renaissance Fairs. She really enjoyed time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Shawn (Doreen) Flynn of McBain, Shane Flynn of Cadillac, Jennifer (Steve) Whitman of Minnesota, Robert (Mariah) Bigelow of Indiana, and Jerime (Amanda) Bigelow of Marion. She also has two stepchildren, Glen Bigelow and Brandy Bigelow both of Cadillac. There are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren along with siblings, Jean (Tony) Marrietta of Arizona, Barb (Troy) Clark of St. Helen, Mike (Vanda) Galbraith of Boston, Massachusetts, Mark Galbraith of North Carolina, and Chris (Tashia) Galbraith of McBain and numerous nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Evelyn Galbraith and husband, Glen Bigelow.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

