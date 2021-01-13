Lois Ann Clough passed away Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021. Lois was born in Cadillac Michigan and summered at Lake Mitchell in Cadillac for most of her life. Her parents were Doctor of Chiropractics and Founder of the Poetry Society of Michigan, Clifford Allen and Leora Allen (Bertholf).
When the family moved to Detroit, Lois attended and graduated from Cass Tech High School where she enjoyed studying fashion illustration and costume design. Following high school, she married and gave birth to two sons, Kermit and Erik Clough, whom she loved dearly.
After the boys had grown, Lois pursued a modeling and acting career in Florida where she enjoyed wintering and worked as an extra in many hit movies such as "Police Academy", "Married to the Mob", "Let it Ride" and many more. She was tickled when in the summer of '89, the Cadillac Evening News featured her on the front page of an August weekend edition, interviewing her about her work in the movies. Lois was always a self-proclaimed ham and just loved the attention that interview brought.
Lois was preceded in death by her youngest son Erik Clough; her parents Clifford and Leora Allen; her siblings Raymond Allen, Norma Jane Webber (Allen) and Clifford Allen Jr.; and her beloved grandmother Augusta (Gussie) Bertholf.
She is survived by and leaves to cherish her memory, her eldest son Kermit and his wife Dianne Clough of North Charleston, SC; her eldest sister Elaine Wolford (Allen) of Vero Beach, FL; her nephew David Webber and his wife Kris (Zehnder) of Portage, MI; niece Susan Anderson (Webber) of Cadillac, MI; niece Patti Sue (Allen) and her husband Doug Rollo of Lewisville, TX whom Lois helped to introduce; and so many more nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her dearest friends Annie Hubbard and Anita Napora whom she had the best of times with and were always such a blessing.
Lois will be remembered for her originality, her smile and her laugh, her ability to light up a room, brighten one's spirits and for just being a lot of fun. She will be dearly missed.
