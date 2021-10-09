Lois Ann Gilbert

Lois Ann (McKinley) Gilbert, 66 of Priest River, Idaho, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth E. McKinley (Dec 2020), Billy G McKinley (May 2021), and her father-in-law John Gilbert.
She is survived by her Mother-in-law Carol Taylor.
Lois was born on April 12, 1955, and raised in Cadillac, Michigan. She was always up for an adventure, especially with her husband John and their children and grandchildren. She was a great support, gave great advice and prayed daily for her family and friends.
Lois loved being outdoors in God's beautiful creation, especially the mountains. She loved the wilderness and enjoyed hunting big game.
Her life verse was 2 Timothy 2:15, "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth."
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband John, of 39 years; her children: Sarah (Jeff) Thomas and Eric (Candace) Gilbert; her grandchildren: Dylan, Justin, Aiden, Austin, Alyssa, Paul, Ellie and Luke; her siblings: Mark (Laurie) McKinley, Carol (Kurt) Waltman and Karen (Brian) Ruth; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Private family funeral services will take place in Priest River, Idaho.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
