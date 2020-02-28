CADILLAC — Lois Ann Warner, age 86, of Cadillac passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home. Lois was born October 14, 1933 in Cadillac to Harold and Ann (Ziegler) Garrow.
She was united in marriage to Byron (Bud) Warner on June 14, 1952. They were married for 58 years until Bud’s death on September 7, 2010.
Lois was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Lois’s life was centered on loving and encouraging her family. Lois was a 1952 graduate of Cadillac High School. She was a relentlessly cheerful and positive person. Lois was also a strong and determined lady who survived and defeated breast cancer. Lois loved to visit Ft. Pierce, Florida with her husband Bud during his retirement years.
Lois is survived by her children, Cathy (Gary) Kamp, Mike (Emily), Brian (Lisa); grandchildren, Hillary, Christopher, Valerie, Stephanie, Carolyn, Mike, Trisha, Joshua, Jordan; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ann; brother, Harold Garrow Jr.; sister, Pauline Echelberger; and baby daughter, Alisha.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Cadillac Revival Center, 984 Plett Road, Cadillac, MI 49601 with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Burial will take place in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
