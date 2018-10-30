MOUNT PLEASANT — Lois Irene Helmboldt, of Mount Pleasant and formerly of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant. She was 92.
Visitation will be held on October 31, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 11 a.m., also at the Fosanught-Holdship Funeral Home.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
