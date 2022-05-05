Lois L. Cinco of Cadillac passed away Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 89.

Lois was born June 5, 1932 in Saginaw, Michigan to Oswald and Eleanore (Dehmel) Bernthal and grew up in the Frankenmuth area.

She married Robert Cole in 1952 and later married Joaquin "Jack" Cinco in 1987 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2003.

Lois had lived in the Cadillac area since 1961. She was a member of Caberfae Ski Club since 1964. She was an avid skier and traveled extensively. Lois had a great sense of humor and appreciated a cold beer and a good scotch. She was a very active member of Saint John's Lutheran Church of Lake City. Lois always saw the good in people and was willing to help the less fortunate.

Be thankful for all you have

Be mindful of those who have less

Be kind to all

And forgive everything!

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Lesa) Cole of Cadillac, Richard (Danielly) Cole

of Safety Harbor, Florida; grandchildren: Robert Cole of St. Petersburg, Florida,

Laura (Josh) Gladu of Harbor Springs, Tessa Cole, Kinsey (Eric) Bair all of Cadillac; great-

grandchildren: Ayrianna, Owen, Addison, Jaxon Gladu, Anden Cole and Liam

Griffiths; step-children: William (Sue) Cinco, Steven (Joyce) Cinco, Linda (John)

Husdale; step-grandchildren: Matthew (Tracy) Cinco, Kristen (John) Neimic, Daniel

(Katrina) Cinco, David (Bridget) Cinco, Mary Husdale, Christopher Husdale; step-

great-grandchildren: Jack, Kate, Aliah, Brenton, Cayda and Anika Cinco, Mollie and

Emily Neimic. Lois is also survived by many close friends including long-time

companion, Don Pikula.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. An online

guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

