Lois M. Crouse

Lois Marie Crouse, age 86 of Spring Lake, MI, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at home. She was born on October 2, 1934 in Manton, MI to the late Robert and Myrtie (Sprague) Muche.
Lois married Donald Crouse on May 8, 1954 in Manton, MI. Lois worked with her husband at Crouse Supply Co. for many years and gave back to her community by volunteering for Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Meals on Wheels. Lois was business savvy and was always keeping an eye on the stock market. She enjoyed swimming at the Y.M.C.A. and playing Bridge.
In her spare time, Lois enjoyed boating and socializing with friends. She loved working on crosswords and jigsaw puzzles and she especially liked relaxing with a good book to read.
Lois is lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 67 years, Donald; her daughter, Linda Crouse; her son, Nicholas (Margaret) Crouse; her two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Teri Crouse; great-granddaughter, Sophie Marie Crouse; sister, Ruth (Mel) Powell; her brother, John (Roseanna) Muche; brothers-in-law, David (Janet) Crouse and Allen (Connie) Crouse; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bennett; and her brother, James Muche.
The Graveside Service for Lois will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Manton, MI. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Lois' online guestbook.
