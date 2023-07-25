Lois M. Engle of LeRoy passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 77.
Lois was born October 27, 1945 in Cadillac to Theodore Henry and Lois Marie (Wilder) Corson.
She earned her associates degree from Baker College and worked in healthcare for 30 years before retiring. Lois was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in LeRoy and volunteered with Lutheran Social Services of Michigan. Lois enjoyed sewing, reading, cross stitch and crochet. She was a talented baker and made the best homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She loved spending time with her grandson Isaac, who she affectionately called "Honey Pot."
Lois is survived by her daughters: Lori (John) Mercer, Marla Corson, Genevieve Engle; grandchildren: James Mercer, Leona Mercer, Isaac Engle; one great-grandchild; her sister, Shirley Fader and many nieces a nephews.
On February 14, 1981 she married Estle R.D. Engle, Jr. and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2015. Lois was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Alan and Carl Sarver and Delbert Corson.
Family services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
