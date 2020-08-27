GRAND RAPIDS — Lois M. Harris, age 93, of Grand Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, Friday, August 21, 2020
She was born August 19, 1927 in Grand Rapids to Oren and Leona (Vincent) Sawyer.
She is survived by her son, Lee (Ellie) Saigeon of Lexington, OH and daughters, Suzette (David) Fowler of Longmont, CO and Theresa (Dean) Gravitt of Southport, NC. Lois also leaves to cherish her memory 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many, many special friends and caregivers. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, George F. Saigeon in 2010.
Lois loved a good joke and was always a ray of sunshine even when conditions might dictate otherwise. She knitted and crocheted hundreds of afghans and quilts for her family, friends and the veterans home until she lost the ability. Her greatest joy was always the new babies in the family and of course her cat, “Tommy Boy.‘
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Samaritas organization and their staff for their loving care and gentle patience with Lois while she was a resident in their facility these past years.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lake City Cemetery in Lake City, MI on Friday, September 11, 2020 with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Lois to Samaritas.org, and God’s blessings to all in this turbulent time in our country and our lives.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
