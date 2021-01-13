Lois Powell

Lois J. Powell (Pierson) passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning January 5, 2021, at her home in Concord, California. Lois was born in Cadillac, Michigan on February 20, 1934. Lois was the youngest of four children. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Powell, in Cadillac Michigan, and had two beautiful daughters Kim and Karie. While the girls grew up, they lived in many wonderful places, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Connecticut and made many cherished friendships.
Along with being a devoted wife, Lois was a remarkable mother who loved and always supported her children. When the girls moved to California, Lois and Richard followed them, moving to a senior community in Concord, California and enjoyed spending their winters in Lakeland, Florida. Lois was also a loving and supportive grandmother and is survived by her three grandchildren; Syrrus, Lani and Emily.
Lois loved playing both golf and bridge, where she made many friendships. Lois was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who made a lasting impact on all who know her. Lois was always kind, happy and beautiful. She will be dearly missed. Her family is planning a special ceremony for Lois in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.