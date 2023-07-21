Lois Yack, age 77 of McBain passed away on July 19, 2023 after a short battle with leukemia. She was born April 11, 1946 to Titus and Angeline (DeHaan) Agema.
She enjoyed boating, riding motorcycle, wintering at her Florida home and spending time with her family and friends.
Lois is survived by Darwin Trumble, her children; Lana (Carl) Bos, and Lyndon (Dawn) Zuiderveen, grandchildren; Kara (Zach) Bos, Brooke (Justin) Bos, Kylie (Jared) Bos, Emily (Brian) Hoekwater, Kyle (Chantel) Zuiderveen, Cheyenne (Tyler) Zuiderveen, great-grandchildren; Myra, Myles, Reagan, Addison, and Alayna, step-children; Chad (Sarah, Rory, Micah) Trumble, Lindsey (Angelo) Trumble, Kathy (Barry, Samantha) Nester, and Tammy (Kevin, Kameron, Becca) Kelley, sister Virginia (Leon) Kragt, and brother Gord (Marcia) Agema.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Larry Yack.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Munson Hospice 711 Oak St. Cadillac, MI 49601. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the online obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.