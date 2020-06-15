REED CITY — Lonny V. Sheldon, of Reed City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home, Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was 52.
Mr. Sheldon was born February 25, 1968 in Alma, Michigan to Gary Dale and Patricia (Green) Sheldon. Lonny was a farmer at heart but had also worked several factory jobs. He married Kimberley J. Patton on June 11, 1991 in Evening Shade, Arkansas. He had moved from Shepard, Michigan to Arkansas, and recently back to Reed City. Lonny was a dedicated family man, a loving father and grandfather, and an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Lonny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kimberley J. Sheldon of Reed City, three daughters, Christin (Josh) Mejeur of Arkansas, Bobbie (Jarrod) Seago of Cadillac, Nichole Sheldon of Reed City, two sons, Kristopher (Summer) Patton of Reed City, Lewis Sheldon of Cadillac, two granddaughters, Addison and Ashton, two sisters, Kandy Fugate of Rosebush, and Donna Green of Michigan, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Kimber and Jenny.
Visitation for Lonny Vic Sheldon will be Tuesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. After visitation there will be a graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.