CLINTON, Tenn. — Lora Lynn Morrison-Goodson of Clinton, Tennessee, formerly of Lake City, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 58.
Born August 16, 1961 in Manistee, Michigan, to Steve and Sharon Morrison. She attended Lake City High School. Lora had two daughters, Niki and Kelly, whom she was very proud of. She worked in manufacturing leadership.
Lora was known for her passion of animals, competitive spirit, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune while crocheting. One of her greatest joys was spoiling her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Morrison; mother, Sharon Hancock; and sisters, Barbie and Tammy.
Survived by her significant other, James Roberts; daughters, Niki (Josh) Goodson and Kelly (Max) Davidson; siblings, Cindy (Ron) Melcher, James (Bernie) Morrison, Mark (Kristy) Morrison; grandchildren, Devon (Trinity) Leeuw, Max, Carter and Maddelyn Davidson.
Celebration of life will be held at the Lake City Eagles on November 26 at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society.
