BIG RAPIDS — Loraine Marie Dyer of Big Rapids, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Monday, January 13, 2020. She was 81.
Mrs. Dyer was born August 14, 1938 in Dighton, Michigan to Frank and Edith (Fauble) McClain. She graduated from Reed City High School in 1956. Loraine married Vaughn Eugene Dyer on July 14, 1956 in Chase, Michigan and they moved from Evart to Big Rapids in 1980. Vaughn preceded her in death September 20, 2004. Mrs. Dyer enjoyed helping people and had worked as a nurse’s aide at the Big Rapids Hospital and Greenridge Nursing Home. Loraine loved her dogs, her yard, gardening, and her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family.
Loraine is survived by two daughters; Jina (Jimmy) Cousineau of Bitely, Joni (Kevin) Kozitzki of Chippewa Lake, her son; Doyle (Laurie) Dyer of Mt. Pleasant, her grand-children; David (Amanda) Cousineau, Joseph (Bridgette) Cousineau, Brandy (Ryan) Boochard, Janika (Mark) Klumpp, Jakob (Jessica) Dyer, Joshua (Monica) Walch, Shannon (Scott) Syx, Zak Owen, 13 great grandchildren, two sisters; Barbara Walters of Evart, Karen McNeil of Fredericksburg, VA, her brother; Gary (Carole) McClain of Centerville, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Edith McClain and her husband Vaughn Dyer.
Loraine’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
