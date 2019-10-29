Loraine Marie McCall
Chris Lamphere

SEARS — Loraine Marie McCall, of Sears, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Altercare of Big Rapids. She was 74.

Loraine was born January 25, 1945 in Barryton to Loren and Mamie (Wills) Turner. She was a lifelong Sears area resident and had graduated from Barryton High School in 1963. Loraine had worked her way up to Director of the Osceola County Commission on Aging, retiring in 2011 after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Sears Church of God. Loraine enjoyed oil painting, birdwatching, jigsaw puzzles, and loved playing cards. She cherished Elvis Presley and her dog, Baxter.

Loraine is survived by her daughters, Stacey (Bruce) Reed of Reed City, Tracey (Pete) Seager of Evart, four grandchildren, Loren (Rebecca) Reed of East Lansing, Desiree Reed of Reed City, Tyler (Brie) Cass of Lake, Sierra Cass of Evart, two great grandchildren, Mila and Ezekiel Cass, her aunt and friend, Ruth Oyster of Sears, her daughter at heart, Richelle Lane of Ohio, and her best friend since third grade, Linda Finney of Barryton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Mamie Turner.

Funeral services honoring the life of Loraine Marie McCall are 11 a.m. Friday, November 1st at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31 and until time of services at the funeral home on Friday. Loraine will be laid to rest next to her parents in Orient Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan.

Cadillac News

