Loral "Bud" Elton Sr., age 76 of Evart passed away on May 8, 2021, at his home, with his wife at his side. Loral was born on August 22, 1944 in Cadillac, the son of Sylva Green. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965, where he as an auto and diesel mechanic. He used the skills he learned there to become a small engine mechanic. He worked for Bill Bradley at his hardware stores and Vitro (the glass plant). Loral took his time to make sure he could get them to run and get them to run right. He absolutely loved his grandchildren, who he let work alongside him, so they could learn from his experience. Loral enjoyed: wood working, working on things with his grandchildren, taking his grandchildren for 4-wheeler rides, fishing and riding on the pontoon. On January 4, 2006 he married Kimberly (Roys) Darnell in Evart, Michigan. Loral is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kim; children, Wilber (Deb Clark) Elton of Washington, Mark (Teresa) Elton of Florida, Phillip (Lacey) Elton of Stanwood, Steven (Michelle Otis) Elton of Lansing, Roberta (Rick) Parish of Chase, Loral Elton Jr. of Evart, Mary (Jason) Appleby of Evart; Sister, Winonia DeYoung of Greenville; brothers-in-law, Steven (Charity Quick) Roys of Ashton, Scott (Deb) Roys of Evart; sister-in-law, Jacki (Scott) Leutz of Gwinn. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Sylva "Peggy"; older sister, Ramona Elton Thompson; four infant siblings; mother-in-law, Bev Lass and brother-in-law, Kevin Roy's. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for August, around his birthday. Share a memory or leave a condolence on Loral's page on the Corey Funeral Home in Evart's website, coreyfuneralhome.com

