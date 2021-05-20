Loral "Bud" Elton Sr., age 76 of Evart passed away on May 8, 2021, at his home, with his wife at his side. Loral was born on August 22, 1944 in Cadillac, the son of Sylva Green. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965, where he as an auto and diesel mechanic. He used the skills he learned there to become a small engine mechanic. He worked for Bill Bradley at his hardware stores and Vitro (the glass plant). Loral took his time to make sure he could get them to run and get them to run right. He absolutely loved his grandchildren, who he let work alongside him, so they could learn from his experience. Loral enjoyed: wood working, working on things with his grandchildren, taking his grandchildren for 4-wheeler rides, fishing and riding on the pontoon. On January 4, 2006 he married Kimberly (Roys) Darnell in Evart, Michigan. Loral is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kim; children, Wilber (Deb Clark) Elton of Washington, Mark (Teresa) Elton of Florida, Phillip (Lacey) Elton of Stanwood, Steven (Michelle Otis) Elton of Lansing, Roberta (Rick) Parish of Chase, Loral Elton Jr. of Evart, Mary (Jason) Appleby of Evart; Sister, Winonia DeYoung of Greenville; brothers-in-law, Steven (Charity Quick) Roys of Ashton, Scott (Deb) Roys of Evart; sister-in-law, Jacki (Scott) Leutz of Gwinn. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Sylva "Peggy"; older sister, Ramona Elton Thompson; four infant siblings; mother-in-law, Bev Lass and brother-in-law, Kevin Roy's. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for August, around his birthday. Share a memory or leave a condolence on Loral's page on the Corey Funeral Home in Evart's website, coreyfuneralhome.com
|
Latest News
- CAPS has COVID construction concerns, confident design will help keep costs down
- VerBerkmoes to do track, hoops at Cornerstone
- Bake sale to raise funds for teen hurt in crash
- Vikings take 4th at Alpena Golf Invite
- Marion softball sweeps, shuts out MCE
- Mesick, McBain baseball split twin bill
- McBain softball wins 2 against Mesick
- NMC soccer shuts out Gladwin
Most Popular
Articles
- Maple, a broken-hearted English lab, adopts puppy
- David Andrew Bell
- True North to propose land 'swap' in exchange for $200K for Manton library construction
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Another detective brought in to work on cold case involving body found in Lake County
- Fr. Joseph John Fix
- Mary K. Sluiter
- David Hendricks
- After board shake-up, organizers announce return of LeRoy Razzasque Days in July
- Shirley E. Mulder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.