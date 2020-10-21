Lorena Edith Gregory, of LeRoy age 83 passed away peacefully at Autumnwood in McBain on October 19th, 2020.
Lorena was born October 7th, 1937 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Glen and Francis (Greig) Blakeslee. Lorena Graduated from Kelloggsville High school in Grand Rapids, MI in 1955 and attended Davenport College from 1956-1958. On July 18th 1958 she married Stanley Arnold Gregory at the Free Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, MI. After spending a few years in Grand Rapids, they moved back to the LeRoy area where Stanley was raised and started up Gregory's Appliance Repair in 1971. Lorena and Stanley worked side by side for 29 years before retiring.
Lorena was involved in numerous community organizations, such as Leroy Chamber of Commerce and Leroy Razzasque Days for many years and was a member of the Rose Lake Free Methodist church where she served in many different positions. From 1971-1981 Lorena started Lorena's catering services and was known for being a wonderful baker and cook. She used those talents to cater numerous weddings and special events. She made beautiful wedding cakes and many cookies for the Lake Osceola State Bank of Tustin for Christmas open houses. She will be especially remembered for her delicious dinner and cinnamon rolls. In recent years she enjoyed making quilts, painting and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids who she greatly adored.
Lorena is survived by her loving husband Stanley of 62 years; their children: Gary (Patty) Gregory, Vicky (Michael) Schaefer, and Mark (Doreen) Gregory all of LeRoy; special nephew/son, Curt (Brenda) Gregory of Wisconsin; grandchildren: Caylee (Jarred) Lockhart, Jacob Gregory of LeRoy, Gregory (Abigail) Schaefer of Cadillac, Tyler (Rachel) Gregory, Jessica Gregory, Jaryd Gregory, Amanda Gregory, Sarah Gregory, and Kristina Gregory, all of Wisconsin; and three great grandchildren: Colby, Anella, and Waylon Schaefer; Sister Glenna Hula of Comstock Park; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lorena was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Francis Blakeslee; brothers: Gilbert and (Helen) Blakeslee, Rev. Gordon (Virginia) Blakeslee, and Sister Gerry (Rev. Edward) Barret.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Autumnwood for their loving care of Lorena during her stay.
Funeral services will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church located at 13036 17 Mile Rd. LeRoy MI 49655 (corner of 130th Ave. & 17 Mile Rd.) Visitation will take place at the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. on Thursday October 22, 2020 and 1 hour before the service on Friday. She will be laid to rest at the Rose Lake Township Cemetery following services.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Family or to the Rose Lake Free Methodist Food Pantry at 16879 140th Ave. LeRoy MI, 49655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.