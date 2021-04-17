Loretta Jane Buck, of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 59.
Loretta was born on November 26, 1961, in Dayton, Tennessee to James L. and Marilyn Jane (Green) Nixon. She will be remembered as a person who loved to help others and cared for everyone she met. Loretta dedicated her life to serving people while working in the home healthcare service, as a school bus driver and being the local "mom" to all of her children's friends, and even fostered some children throughout her life. She enjoyed making special trips to Tennessee whenever she had a chance whether it was to go visit family or just go for fun. Her and her husband Terry enjoyed going for walks together in their spare time. She cherished the time spent with her family and loved surrounding herself around her children, grandchildren, husband and siblings.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband, Terry Buck; children, Ronnie Buck, Angela Buck, Amanda (William) Mays, and Emmett Buck; grandchildren, Kali, Terry, Lilly, Allissa, Carly, Madilyn, Hunter, Lexi, Jasmine and Darren; her mother, Marilyn Nixon; brothers, Terry Nixon and Jamie Nixon; sister, Belinda (Jeff) Hall; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Nixon.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. Livestream services will be available through Zoom. Interment will take place at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Buck family, in care of her husband Terry Buck.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.