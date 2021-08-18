Lori Jean (Redmond) Williams of Cadillac passed away Sunday evening August 15, 2021 at her home. She was 61. Lori was born on December 8, 1959 in Cadillac to Eugene T. "Gene" & Barbara A. (Barber) Redmond.
Lori had lived all her life in the Manton Bristol and Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School. She had been employed at Paulstra CRC in Cadillac for many years and various other jobs in the Cadillac area. Lori was affiliated with the Salvation Army in Cadillac. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and going out for breakfast.
Survivors include her 3 sons: Robert Williams (Amy Meekhof) of McBain, Adam Williams (Crystal Wing) and Tyler Williams all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Samuel, Christopher, Jonathan, Joseph, Gabby, Allison, Erin, Kreegan and one on the way; her mother, Barbara Redmond of Cadillac; and her sisters and brother: Penny (Don) Gilson of Lake City, Scott Redmond of Cadillac, Sally (Jeff) Matlak of Mesick, and Nicole (Dale) Whaley of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Gene Redmond in 2018.
Memorial services will be held 1:00PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Salvation Army in Cadillac with Major Jim Porterfield officiating. Lori's final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.