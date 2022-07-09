Lori Leone Pritchard, of Marion passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was 62.

She was born on September 9, 1959, in Zeeland, Michigan to Elwin Pritchard and Wava Leone (Richardson).

Lori worked as a house keeper. Lori was known for being a extremely friendly and joyful person as she knew everyone and enjoyed their company. She loved the Marion community and enjoyed visiting downtown so she could visit everyone and grab a bite to eat. In her free time you could find Lori knitting and with her beloved dog, Coco. Lori was a member of the Ever Ready club in Marion and the Methodist Women's Circle.

Lori is survived by her brothers, Roger Pritchard (Karen Hammer) and Gary Pritchard (Diana Sweet) and her sister Linda Burnette (Richard Coombs) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwin Pritchard and Wava Leone (Richardson) brother, Keith Pritchard, and brother-in-law, Tom Burnette.

Funeral services will be held at the Marion United Methodist Church on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Mort. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion United Methodist Church .

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.fosnaught-holdship.com

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"