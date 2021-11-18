Laura Mae Bundy, longtime resident of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 61.

Lori was born on May 18, 1960, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Raymond and Kay (Scott) Bigelow. She quickly relocated with her family to Manton where she met her high school sweetheart, Dan K. Bundy. the two were joined in holy matrimony on September 3, 1978, celebrating 43 years of marriage.

Lori had a creative nature and flourished in roles as a floral designer and had an eye for interior design as well. She was strong in her faith and had a servants heart. Lori was always willing to help and was gracious with her time. She took great pride in her roles as a loving wife, caring mother, and most of all, a supportive grandma. Lori spent many years working alongside her husband, building their business in logging and helping to get done whatever was needed.

Lori is survived by her husband, Dan K. Bundy of Manton; her daughter, Danielle (Tobey) Pettengill of Manton; her beloved grandchildren, Luke and Logan Pettengill; father, Ray Bigelow of Manton; brothers, Steve and Stacey Bigelow and a sister, Tami Paquette; nieces and nephews; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay Bigelow.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rollins Christian Fellowship at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Brian D. Farmer. Interment and committal services will take place at the Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

