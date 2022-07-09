Lorne Edward Haase, of Harrietta, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was 82.
Lorne was born on April 14, 1940 to Edward and Anna Augusta (Lorenz) Haase in Detroit, Michigan. He entered into marriage with the former Carol Ann Kaatz in New Haven, Michigan in 1971. After spending the beginning of his career working as a heavy equipment operator, he later opened his own motorcycle repair shop. Lorne served on numerous organizations serving his county, including :Chair of Wexford County Road Commission, President of Northern Michigan Association of Road Commission, Commissioners Committee of Road Association. He was also a member of many different clubs: AMA (American Motorcycle Assn.), life member of GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Assn.), Michigan State Director for 3 1/2 years,1991 into 1994, HOG (Harley Owners Assn.), Cadillac Winter Warriors Snowmobile Club, Cadillac Winter Promotions, Member of NRA, Masonic Lodge, president of village of Harrietta for 6 years, president of Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department for 18 years. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family.
Lorne is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Haase; son, Jim (Kerstin) Haase; grandsons, Anthony Haase (Sarah Wells) and Eric Haase; furry companion, Missy Ann; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
