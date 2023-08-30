Lorraine B. (Vanas) Smith of Bristol passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Tustin House in Osceola County. She was 92.
She was born on April 11, 1931 to William and Margaret (Connelly) Vanas in Chicago and later moved to the Bristol area as a young child. She attended Luther High School and married Dale B. Robertson in 1950. Together they had four children; Steven E. Robertson, Janet (Neil) Alan, Gary (Sigrid) Robertson, and Kathleen (Jerry) Langworthy. Her husband Dale preceded her in death in 1965.
Lorraine enjoyed homemaking, crocheting, flower gardening, and fishing. She was also active in 4-H, teaching Bristol girls how to sew. In 1970, she was married to Elmer D. Smith of Ashton who preceded her in death. They enjoyed traveling and country music. Together they had one daughter, Christine Smith.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son Steven, daughter Kathleen; brothers William, Kenneth, and Clarence Vanas, and her sister Lenore Gydesen.
The family of Lorraine Smith would like to express a special thank you to Tustin House for their exceptional care and kindness.
A private graveside service will take place at the Dover Twp. Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
