CADILLAC — Lorraine (Henwood) Brooks of Cadillac passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 93.
She was born on August 5, 1927 in Ironwood, Michigan to Willard “Bill‘ and Helena (Parker) Henwood. Lorraine lived most of her life in Cadillac. On September 11, 1948 in Cadillac she married the love of her life, James E. Brooks. Together they raised two sons, were happily married for almost 65 years, and lived most of those years at the house they built on Lake Cadillac.
Lorraine was crowned Miss CHS in 1946 and graduated that same year from Cadillac High School. She was employed by Michigan Bell for 24 years, retiring at the age of 55 in 1982. Lorraine and Jim had many active and fun-filled years of retirement together. During her younger years, she enjoyed many activities including golfing, bowling, volleyball, fishing, traveling, camping, caring for and helping others, and playing cards and games with friends and family. During her later years, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, puzzles, coloring, Sudoku, playing games and cards and of course caring for and helping others. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve (Elaine) Brooks of Cadillac, and their three sons, Mark (Tanya), Chad (Katie), and Scott (Valerie), and son Greg (Kimberly) Brooks of Lake City; and their two daughters, Jessica (Jason) Klimp and Megan (Joshua) Coon. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, Ravenne and Zinnia Wedige, Lila Brooks, Adeline, Emilia and Tate Brooks, Porter, Sawyer, and Ivy Brooks, Elsie, Decklin, Thatcher, Finnlie, Maudie, Tildie, Kivie, and Ottilie Klimp; and her sister, Pat (Bill) Smrekar of Cadillac; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim Brooks; a sister Shirley (Norm) Smith; and an infant sister.
In accordance with Lorraine’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Due to COVID–19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at her final resting place, Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 932 N. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601.
