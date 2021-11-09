Louella Maxine Meadows of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 81.

Louella was born September 13, 1940 in Alba, Michigan to John and Amanda (Schroeder) Gothrup. She was one of 13 children.

On May 2, 1959 in Mancelona she married Phillip Paul Meadows. After graduating high school Louella earned her cosmetology license and worked at several salons in the area before opening her own. She owned and operated Lou's Style Rite in Cadillac for over 30 years before retiring.

Louella was very independent and focused on family. Family was the most important thing to Louella. She was proud to have grandchildren and great-grandchildren as namesakes. Friends and neighbors became like extended family to her. Along with her husband, Louella was a member of the Rolling Relics of Cadillac driving her '67 Mustang.

She is survived by her sons, Terry (Angela Norman-Meadows) Meadows of Cadillac and Ryan (Jane) Meadows of Marion; grandchildren, Meagan and Drew Norman- Meadows, Morgan, Logan, Eric and Chelsea Emery, Lacey and Hailey Meadows; four great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Brad Emery formerly of Manton.

Louella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip on September 16, 2008 and her daughter, Michelle "Micky" Meadows Emery on October 3, 2000.

Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in Manton. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.